Motorcyclist dies after crash in Longridge

A motorcyclist has died after his bike crashed during an incident in Longridge, say police.

The accident happened on Preston Road near to the junction with Water Meadows at around 5.30pm on July 2.

The motorcyclist, who is described as "an adult male" died at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the fatal accident.

Spokesman for Lancashire Police Grant Smith said: "We are investigating the cause of this tragic incident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"Anyone with information or who saw this incident should contact police quoting log reference 1003 of July 2."

The road was closed between the Old Oak pub and Grimsargh for several hours.

The family of the victim have been informed.