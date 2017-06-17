Moped rider killed in collision

A moped rider has died after his machine mounted the pavement and ploughed into railings.

The collision happened around 6.20pm tonight on Leyland Road in Lower Penwortham.

Police, who have appealed for wtnesses, say the rider, believed to be in his late 30s, died at the scene of severe head injuries.

The road was closed in both directions while specialist accident investigators carried out a detailed examination of the road.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 6.23pm. One male had come off his moped and there were no other vehicles involved.

“It would appear the moped mounted the kerb and collided with railings. Sadly the rider died at the scene.

“If anyone witnessed the collision we would urge them to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1243.”