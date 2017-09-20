Man taken to hospital after Leyland crash

A man was taken to hospital suffering with chest pains following an accident in Leyland, say police.

A van and a car collided at around 11.15am on Wednesday September 20 on Broadfield Drive close to the fire station.

Fire crews, who heard the collision from the station, rushed to the scene on foot.

A spokesman said: "We initially thought the male driver of the van might be trapped as his door wouldn't open, but he managed to quickly self-rescue through the passenger side.

"When he got out, he complained of chest pains and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

"The female driver of the Ford focus was uninjured.

"There was no debris in the road, although it was blocked by the cars."

Ambulances services said a man was taken to Chorley District hospital via ambulance with "minor injuries".