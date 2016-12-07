Man in induced coma following Blackpool collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Blackpool in which a 24-year-old man has suffered serious head injuries.

The incident occurred at around 2.45pm on Monday when a Volkswagen Passat collided with the pedestrian as it pulled away from some traffic lights on George Street.

The pedestrian was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital with a fractured skull and internal bleeding. He remains in an induced coma although is thought to be in a stable condition.

Several witnesses have now been spoken to and the driver is assisting officers with their enquiries, but anybody who saw the incident and has not yet come forward is being asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

Sergeant Adam Dawson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a young man in hospital with serious head injuries and the driver extremely shaken.

“We would now like to piece together exactly what happened and would urge anybody who saw the incident to contact us straight away.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 750 of December 5th.