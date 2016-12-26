Man fighting for his life after Christmas day crash in Preston

A man has been left fighting for his life following an horrific Christmas Day crash in Preston, police say.

The incident happened at shortly after 10.30pm yesterday (Sunday, December 25th) when a VW Golf travelling towards the A6 along Lightfoot Lane, Preston collided with a Skoda Fabia travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Golf, a 27 year old man from Preston, suffered internal injuries. The driver of the Fabia. a 59 year old woman from Preston, suffered serious fractures to her legs and the front seat passenger of the Fabia, a 61 year old man from Preston, suffered a serious chest injury.

All were taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital. The 61 year old remains in a life threatening condition. The other injuries, while serious, are not life threatening.

The road was closed for six and a half hours for accident investigation.

Sgt Tracey Ward, of the Road Policing Unit, said: "This was a serious collision which has left one man extremely poorly in hospital and I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision. or who has any information, to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0954 of December 25th.