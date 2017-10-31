Man dies after being 'electrocuted' at Preston train station

A man has died tonight after he was belived to have been electrocuted at Preston train station

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "A man has sadly died this evening following an incident near Preston station.



"Officers from British Transport Police were called to the station shortly before 9.30pm.



"They attended alongside paramedics from North West Ambulance Service.



"Sadly the man was pronounced dead at the scene after sustaining serious injuries believed to be caused by electrocution.



"His death is being treated as unexplained whilst officers make enquiries into the circumstances leading to him receiving the injuries."

The station was evacuated and eyewitnesses reported an 'explosion'.

The incident led to widespread disruption on the rail network with no trains stopping at the station and passengers reporting lengthy delays.

Virgin Trains, which runs the West Coast mainline tweeted: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Preston all lines are closed."

The lines had not reopened by midnight on Tuesday.