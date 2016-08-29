Man arrested after fatal crash near Preston

A man has been arrested after another man died following a crash outside Preston.

Emergency services were called at about 12.50am on Monday, following reports of a collision close to the junction of Pope Lane and Green Lane in Whitestake.

Police said officers attended and, following initial inquiries, a Peugeot car was found on its side in a field.

A statement from police said: “After a further search the body of a man, believed to be in his 30s, was found nearby.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Following extensive inquiries, a 32-year-old man from Preston was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.”

He was in custody on Monday morning.

Police said the man found had been a pedestrian. No further details have been given.