Major Penwortham road re-opens after roadworks

A major road in Penwortham has re-opened after a month-long closure to allow for improvements as part of the Lancashire City Deal.

Pope Lane reopened on October 9 following the month long road works that saw South Ribble residents forced to follow diversions.

The road was originally scheduled to reopen on October 7 but was delayed by poor weather a county council spokesman confirmed.

A spokesman said: "The road was scheduled to reopen on Saturday but unfortunately the poor weather delayed things as we were unable to paint road markings."

