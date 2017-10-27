Major congestion on M6 motorway in Lancashire

Have your say

An overturned HGV on the M6 has spilt offal all over the motorway causing misery for drivers in Lancashire.

The HGV overturned at around 7am today, closing two lanes at junction 23 for Newton-le-Willows in Merseyside.

While one lane on the southbound carriageway is open, there is congestion all the way up to junction 31.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "A HGV has overturned spilling offal all over the southbound carriageway.

"The road may have to be closed and resurfaced tonight.

"Only one vehicle was involved, there was no collision and no injuries.

"Lanes one and two are still closed but there is traffic passing on lane three."

Meanwhile the M6 northbound, between junctions 28 for Leyland and 31 for Preston, is also choc-a-bloc .

The Highways spokesman was not aware of any incidents on the northbound carriageway. Police are also unaware of any crashes which could be causing the weight of the traffic heading northbound.