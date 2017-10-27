M65 closed after 'horsing around'

A motorway was temporarily closed in Lancashire last night after a horse decided on a "spur" of the moment visit to the carriageway.

Patrols were called to the reports of "horsing around" on the M65 between junctions three and four and were forced to put a block on at around 11.30pm on Thursday October 26.

The horse was "reined in" by patrols who had been "saddled" with the unusual job.

Police say the horse "neeiiggghh-ver meant any harm."

No horses or people were injured during the incident.