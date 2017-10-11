M6 northbound reopens after crash

The M6 northbound has re-opened to traffic following a multi-vehicle accident involving a HGV, say police.

READ MORE: M6 northbound closed after multi-vehicle accident



The northbound carriageway was closed between junctions 32 and 33 following a serious collision which happened at around 5.45am.

The road was closed for over three-and-a-half hours following the accident which saw two men injured.

Fire crews attended the scene and cut the two men from their vehicles.

One man in his late forties was taken to Royal Preston Hospital suffering with chest pains.

The other man was taken to hospital suffering with leg injuries.

A spokesman for LFRS said: "Three fire engines from Preston and Fulwood along with the Urban Search and Rescue Team from Bamber Bridge attended a road traffic collision involving several vehicles on the M6 northbound.

"Firefighters released two people trapped in vehicles using cutting equipment."

Highways England reopened two lanes at around 8.30am to released trapped traffic.

Delays were still reported across Preston and South Ribble with traffic queuing on the A59 in Penwortham at around 10am.

Preston Bus warned its customers that its service would be disrupted.

A spokesman said: "As you are probably well aware by now an accident on the M6 has closed the carriageway, causing massive knock-on effects in Preston and surrounding areas (including Leyland, Garstang, Fulwood, etc... more or less gridlocked with the resulting congestion).

2We are working to operate as many services as possible, but this is proving especially difficult in Preston - delays are unfortunately inevitable, especially if your bus service has to cross the city."

Vehicles were diverted off the motorway during the closure and along the A6 which significantly impacted traffic around the north west.