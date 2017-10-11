M6 northbound closed after multi-vehicle accident

Have your say

The northbound M6 has been closed and two people injured following a multi-vehicle crash this morning, say police.

The accident, which happened at junction 32 for the M55 was reported to police at around 5.45am.

The northbound carriageway is currently closed and traffic is being diverted via the A6 and M55.

Vehicles are able to rejoin the motorway at junction 33.

A spokesman for the police said: "We are at teh scene of a mutli-vehicle crash.

"We know of two casualties, who are not suffering from life threatening injuries at this time.

"A number of cars and heavy goods vehicles were involved.

"There remains a full closure on the northbound carriageway."

Highways England warned travellers to expect "long delays".

Police have advised that they hope to re-open one lane at approximately 7.30am