M6 lane closure due to pot hole

Drivers on the M6 are suffering delays after a pothole was discovered this morning.



All lanes were closed between Junctions 26 and 27 on the northbound carriageway near Wigan, to allow Highways England contractors to assess the hole.

Two lanes have now re-opened, although some delays are still expected.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We were alerted to a problem with the carriageway at around 8.30am this morning.

"At the moment we still have one lane closed. Our contractors are at the scene.

"We would advise drivers using this part of the motorway to allow extra time for their journey."