M6 CLOSURE: Two lanes re-open to release trapped traffic on M6

The M6 northbound has re-opened to release trapped traffic following a multi-vehicle accident involving a HGV, say police.

The motorway still remains closed between junctions 32 and 33 to other traffic following a collision which happened at around 5.45am.

Two people suffered what are believed to be none-life threatening injuries.

Highways England reopened two lanes at around 8.30am to released trapped traffic.

Lane three remains closed.

Vehicles were diverted off the motorway and along the A6 during the closure which significantly impacted traffic around the north west.