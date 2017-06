The M6 was closed in both directions last night after a person was reported on the wrong side of a bridge, say police.

The motorway was closed between junctions 31 and 31a at around 5am for less than an hour while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for the police said: "The motorway was closed because somebody was on the wrong side of the bridge.

"The person was taken to hospital by ambulance."

The road was reopened with no further delays.