M6 closed northbound at junction 41

Have your say

The M6 is closed northbound between J41 and J42 due to an accident involving a vehicle that has left the carriageway, say Highways England.

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Square symbol led diversion.

Exit the M6 at J41 and take the fourth exit onto the B5305. At Stoneybeck roundabout take the A6 northbound. Continue on the A6 northbound to the Golden Fleece roundabout and re-join the M6 at J42.

Road users are advised to allow extra time to complete their journey plans if travelling in this direction.

A return to normal traffic conditions are expected between 10am and 10.15 am on September 13 2017