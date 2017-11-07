M6 blocked after crash

A southbound crash between junctions 26 and 27 of the M6 is causing massive tailbacks up the motorway.

The collision has seen a lorry and car come together at the start of the contraflow just before the Gathurst turn-off.

Recovery trucks on site

The incident occurred just after 5pm and very quickly traffic could be seen queueing at junction 28 near Leyland.

Highways England tweeted: "#GreaterManchester #M6 currently blocked southbound between J27 and J26 due to a collision. More updates to follow,"

The crash was cleared after an hour, but the agency said there had been a significant knock-on effect to rush-hour traffic.

Highways England then tweeted: "Following an earlier collision all lanes are now open #M6 southbound between J27 and J26. Long delays from J28 will take time to clear."