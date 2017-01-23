Lucky escape for driver of two-crash car

A driver had a lucky escape yesterday after the car he was driving was involved in two crashes on the M6, say fire services.

The Northbound carriageway of the M6 was closed after the car was first involved in a collision with a milk tanker.

The accident happened at around 22.40 on 23 January between junctions 33 and 34.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The car flipped onto its roof during the incident but the occupant managed to free himself from his vehicle. This was fortunate as another car then crashed into his car.

"The first car had its roof ripped off and was severely damaged by the second crash."

Both car drivers were taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary, but nobody is thought to have been seriously injured, say fire services.