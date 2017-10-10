Lorry blaze on M60 causes delays on M61

Drivers are reporting major delays along several motorways after a lorry caught fire on the M60 this morning.

The lorry, which was travelling west caught fire between junctions 17 and 16 for Heywood.

The fire is reported to have been extinguished but major travel disruption continues around the M60 and onto the M61.

Three lanes remain closed as Highways England attempt to recover the vehicle and clean-up debris from the blaze.