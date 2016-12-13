Long delays expected and 3 lanes closed on M6 after trailer fire

Commuters should expect delays travelling Northbound on the M6 this morning after a trailer fire led to the closure of the motorway last night.

Three lanes out of four are currently closed between junction 31a (Longridge) and 32 (Broughton Interchange) Northbound to allow the road to be resurfaced.

Motorway police closed the M6 northbound and southbound at junction 32 from around 9.30pm near Preston last night.

Despite the lethal-looking nature of the fire – the trailer contained aerosols – police said the driver was uninjured.

Lane 4 and the Southbound carriageway reopened earlier this morning.

