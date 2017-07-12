Latest phase complete of new look Preston bus station

​​The latest phase of improvement works to Preston bus station is now complete.

​Contractors have handed over another section of the improved concourse area to ​Lancashire County Council for public use.

It is part of a wide-ranging revamp of the bus station and nearby area.

Contractors Preston-based Conlon Construction proudly tweeted :​ “Phase 2 of our project at the iconic Preston Bus Station for @LancashireCC was handed over.”

The whole concourse will eventually be renovated as part of the project and is due to be completed towards the end of this year.

The work is being carried out in four stages, to keep the bus station open throughout the redevelopment.

Andrew Barrow, project manager for Lancashire County Council, said: “There’s still a lot going on, and lots of improvements still to come.

“But we’re very pleased with the progress that’s being made.”