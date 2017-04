One lane was closed and traffic reported to be slow after a lorry shed its load of polystyrene insulation on M55 Westbound.

The incident happened at around 6.30am on April 3 between J1 for the A6 Garstang Road and J3 for the A585 Fleetwood Road.

A rolling road block was put in place to deal with the debris on the road but lane one (of two) and the hard shoulder were closed while the clean up continued.

All lanes have now re-opened following the incident.