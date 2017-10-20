Lancashire's railways through the lens

Train lover Martyn Hilbert has been capturing life on Lancashire’s railways on camera since the 1970s.

During that period he has chronicled the changing face of the region’s railways recording scenes which have been lost forever including many of the area’s commuter services and freight trains.

Midge Hall in the distance, a Preston to Ormskirk diesel approaching Pages Crossing at Ulnes Walton in September 1979

Martyn, of Lostock Hall, has now published some of his collection of images in a new book Network North West which showcases the different trains which serve the region’s railway lines.

Martyn said: “ This is a personal look at the north west railway network and the book is a photographic journey with images from my archive which chronicle some of the changes across the system from the late 1970s to the present day.

“Hopefully a flavour comes across of the region and its operations past and present and may encourage people to get out and about on the network.”

l Network North West, Images of a Changing Railway is available from Fonthill Media priced £14.99

A Northern Rail Class 180 diesel unit crosses Maudland Viaduct as it was approaching Preston en-route from Blackpool North to Manchester Victoria in August 2010

Out on the wide expanse of Farington Moss, a class 31 diesel working a short engineers train on the Preston to Ormskirk line in September 1989