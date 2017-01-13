Junction boost for Preston gateway

Work is set to begin to improve two junctions on a major gateway into Preston.

Construction will start during the week of January 16 on the traffic light-controlled junctions as part of the New Hall Lane City Deal project.

It is aimed to improve the junctions at Skeffington Road and Scotforth Road, and at Acregate Lane and Arnhem Road, by providing better pedestrian crossing points with new kerbs, paving surfaces and traffic lights.

The work is expected to take up to six months.

Phill Wilson, project manager for the City Deal infrastructure team, said: “This is the latest stage of the work along New Hall Lane, which will improve the area for shoppers, businesses and local residents.

“Vehicles will still be able to access these roads during the work on the crossings, which will involve brand new traffic lights and paving.

“We understand that this could cause some delay or disruption at times for people travelling along New Hall Lane, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by this improvement work.”