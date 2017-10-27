Is this Broughton bypass' first crash?

Preston's major new link road, which opened earlier this month, may have had its first crash this morning.

Police were alerted to an accident on James Towers Way at around 7.10am on October 27.

Witnesses report that a large dark coloured car left the road and crashed onto the roundabout just off Durton Lane.

The car is not believed to be blocking the road and is completely on the roundabout.

A police spokesman said: "We were called after a vehicle crashed into the roundabout.

"We don't believe anyone was injured in the crash although a woman who fell over when trying to help the driver was treated by paramedics at the scene."

A spokesman for the Ambulance Service said: "We weren't called out to the crash but it seems that a woman has fallen over after she went to help the driver.

"The woman who, was in her forties, suffered a slight head injury but was not taken to hospital."

The new road, which was known as the Broughton Bypass during construction, opened on October 5.