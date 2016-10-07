Hundreds attend funeral of popular Ribchester man Dean

Hundreds attended the funeral today of much-loved and popular Ribchester man Dean Dewhurst who was tragically killed in a car crash.

Held at St Peter and St Paul's RC Church, Ribchester, this afternoon, mourners were asked to make donations in the 28-year-old's memory to Ribchester Football Club.

Dean's coffin is carried into the church

Barman Dean was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after his silver Volkswagen Golf was in collision with a lorry on Whalley Road, in Clitheroe, at 1-15 am on Monday, September 26th.



Dean, who “left a lasting impression on everyone he met”, died just four miles from where his parents - Philip and Julie Dewhurst - were killed in a car accident 19 years ago. At the time,



Dean and his two brothers, Paul and Liam, were pulled from the wreckage of the horrific road smash on the notorious A59, near Sawley in 1997. Dean, Paul and Liam were in the back seat of a green Honda Concerto saloon, which was in collision with a Ford flatback vehicle transporter.

Dean’s untimely death has left the tight-knit Ribchester community in shock. And grieving friends have left heartfelt tributes and flowers at the accident scene.

Dean attended St Wilfred CE Primary School at Ribchester moving onto St Cecilia RC High School, in Longridge. He had spent several years living in New Zealand and travelling to Australia and Thailand. The qualified electrician returned to England six months ago and was working as a barman at the Seafood Pub Company eatery The Derby Arms in Longridge.

In his spare time, Dean was also a coach and player for Ribchester Rovers Football Club.

Police investigations are continuing into the accident and an inquest has been opened and adjourned into his death.