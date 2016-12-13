Hit-and-run driver collides with teen in Preston

Police are seeking a car driver that failed to stop after colliding with a 15-year-old girl walking home from school in Preston.

The incident happened at around 3.20pm on Wednesday 30 November when the schoolgirl was walking across a zebra crossing Ribbleton Lane near to the junction with Geoffrey street.

A blue car coming from the traffic lights at Skeffington Road has hit the girl but the female driver did not stop.

The girl was knocked to the floor and was left with injuries to her shoulder and leg.

Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting incident reference 827 of November 30th. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.