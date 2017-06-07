Girl taken to hospital after collision with taxi in Chorley

A 10 year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was involved in a collision with a taxi, say police.

The incident happened at around 5.50pm on June 6 on Moor Road in Chorley.

The girl was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital with what are described by police as "non-life threatening" injuries.

A spokesman for the police said: "The girl complained of a wrist injury and was taken to hospital as she was slipping in and out of consciousness.

"It is not thought that her injuries are life threatening."

Chorley Labour general election candidate Lindsay Hoyle tweeted at the time: “Bad accident on Moor Road, road currently closed.”

An air ambulance attended the scene.

