Further refunds in Fishergate bus lane fines row

Council chiefs have agreed to make further refunds to drivers fined for using a bus lane in Fishergate, Preston.

Lancashire County Council has announced that penalty charge notices from the bus lane camera on Fishergate near Butler Street will be repaid, following a judgement from the independent adjudicator.

The permanent ‘no right turn’ restriction remains in operation at all times, although no new PCNs will be issued for driving through the bus lane until the experimental traffic regulation order is reviewed at the end of the six month consultation period.

Independent adjudicator Edward Solomons found that the bus lane itself complies with the regulations, but allowed five appeals made on the basis of “inadequate” signing on Butler Street, and suggested changes to the location and lighting of some of the signing.

As a gesture of goodwill, the council says it has now agreed to refund first-time penalty charges issued for turning right from Butler Street and driving through the bus lane, where an appeal is made on the basis of inadequate signing.

To apply for a refund people need to contact the council online at www.lancashire.gov.uk or in writing before Wednesday May 10.

This follows the recent decision relating to the section of bus lane on Fishergate between Mount Street and Corporation Street.

The deadline for appeals for this section has also been extended to Wednesday May 10.