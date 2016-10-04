Funeral date set for tragic car crash victim Dean (28)

A funeral service will be held on Friday for a much-loved and popular Ribchester man tragically killed in a car crash.

Barman Dean Dewhurst (28) was pronounced dead at the scene after his silver Volkswagen Golf was in collision with a lorry on Whalley Road, in Clitheroe, at 1-15 am on Monday, September 26th.

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash

Dean, who “left a lasting impression on everyone he met”, died just four miles from where his parents - Philip and Julie Dewhurst - were killed in a car accident 19 years ago.

At the time, Dean and his two brothers, Paul and Liam, were pulled from the wreckage of the horrific road smash on the notorious A59, near Sawley in 1997. Dean, Paul and Liam were in the back seat of a green Honda Concerto saloon, which was in collision with a Ford flatback vehicle transporter.

Dean’s untimely death has saddened and shocked the tight-knit Ribchester community. Grieving friends have left heartfelt tributes and flowers at the accident scene. One poignant message reads: “You are an absolute legend. Thank you for all the memories. Gone but not forgotten.”

While hundreds of loved ones, friends and wellwishers have chosen to place their tributes online.

Dean attended St Wilfred CE Primary School at Ribchester moving onto St Cecilia RC High School, in Longridge. He had spent several years living in New Zealand and travelling to Australia and Thailand. The qualified electrician returned to England six months ago and was working as a barman at the Seafood Pub Company eatery The Derby Arms in Longridge. In his spare time, Dean was also a coach and player for Ribchester Rovers Football Club. On hearing of his death, a club spokesman said: “Everyone is devastated by the loss of Dean. Words cannot describe his loss. Dean has played and coached junior and senior football at the club for many years and he always had a smile on his face. The football club was close to the heart of Dean and his family. Everyone involved in the community of Ribchester wishes to express their deepest sadness for the loss of Dean who had friends worldwide.”

The funeral service and interment will be held on October 7th at SS Peter and Paul’s RC Church, Ribchester, at 2 pm. It will be family flowers only although donations can be made to Ribchester Football Club.

Police investigations are continuing into the accident and an inquest has been opened and adjourned into his death.

PS David Hurst, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “A man has sadly died as a result of this collision and an investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any information that could assist with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting log 65 of September 26th.”