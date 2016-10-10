Family’s tributes to football-loving Dylan Crossey

A talented young amateur footballer who was killed when he was knocked off his bike had dreams of turning professional, his heartbroken family have revealed.

Dylan Crossey, aged 15, died in hospital after being involved in a collision while riding his bike on Friday night.

Junior Sport Match of the Week Cadley Boys v Longridge Town Under-13s Cup final (Central Lancs League) Cadley Back row, from left, Cadley manager Paul Fitzgerald, Daniel Cookson, Lewis Grant, Kieran Houghton, Sam Maddox and Ty Rowland Front row, from left, Dylan Crossey, Jack Houlding, Bradley Smith, Will Pitt, Lewis Culshaw, Jack Ormsby and Raees Patel

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving.

Dylan, who lived in Chorley but also had family in Penwortham, played as a striker for Penwortham St Teresa’s FC and formerly Cadley FC.

He had had trials for Preston North End, Manchester City and Everton.

Dylan’s dad Kevin, of Walton Avenue, Penwortham, said his son was a talented young footballer who dreamed of turning professional.

The All Hallows School, Penwortham, pupil was also a talented pool player but left it behind to concentrate on his football.

Mr Crossey said: “It was his dream to turn professional. He had the potential.

“I was so proud of him. I can’t believe he’s gone. It’s like a bad dream. I’m just about coping.”

At around 11pm on Friday night, Dylan was cycling along Chainhouse Lane towards Penwortham Way when he was involved in a collision with a silver 3 Series BMW vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Passers-by stopped and tried to comfort the teenager.

Dylan had been out with friends and and was on his way back when the accident happened.

A friend riding with him was unharmed but was badly shaken after witnessing the incident

Dylan, who lived with his mum Tracy in Buckshaw Village, suffered serious head and neck injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital before he was transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital.

The teenager died on Saturday morning from his injuries.

Dylan played amateur football for Penwortham St Teresa’s. He had five brothers and sisters - Jordan, Holly, Jessica, Declan and Hannah.

Dylan’s family said in a statement: “Dylan was a much loved son and brother who loved nothing more than living life to its fullest. He was a gentleman and was growing into a fine young man.

“Dylan was an outstanding footballer and loved to watch his favourite team Preston North End both at home and away.

“Dylan was taken from us suddenly and without warning. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.”

Penwortham St Teresa’s said:“Dylan made close to 100 appearances in a yellow shirt, playing a sport he loved so dearly and always represented the club with pride.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Penwortham St Teresa’s JFC are with Dylan’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Cadley FC tweeted: “Saddened to hear of the tragic loss of former Cadley player Dylan our thoughts & prayers with his family, friends & team mates.”

Longridge Town Juniors posted: “Everyone at Longridge Town Juniors would like to pass on their condolences to the teams and family of Dylan Crossey.

“A very talented striker with silky, mesmerising skills, very often tying knots in our defence. When we get news like this it hits us all in junior football. Hurts us all in our football community.”

Officers arrested a 42 year old man from New Longton on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He remains in custody.

They have also recovered a silver BMW 3 Series from an address in New Longton.

Chief Inspector Mike Adamson said: “Dylan has very sadly died as a result of the injuries he sustained in this collision and we are continuing our investigation into this tragic incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen a silver BMW 3 Series in the area around the time of the collision to contact us.

“Similarly, if you have any other information that could assist with our on-going investigation I would urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1316 of 7th October.

A vigil was held his memory at Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham, on Saturday night and some amateur soccer matches were cancelled yesterday as a mark of respect.

Other games held a minute’s applause.