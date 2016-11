Emergency services were called to a collision between a car and a motorcyclist outside the Pear Tree pub on Station Road in Walton-le-Dale.

A police car and an ambulance were called to the accident between a green Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Suzuki GS500 at around 8am this morning (Wednesday, 30 November).

No road closures were put in place and there were no injuries reported.

