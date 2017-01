Drivers are experiencing delays on the Southbound M6 after an incident involving two heavy goods vehicles.

Delays are currently extending back to junction 27 for Standish and are affecting drivers travelling from Leyland, Wigan and Preston.

All lanes have now re-opened following an earlier closure between J22 (Newston le Willows) and J21A (Croft Interchange).

The accident happened during rush-hour on 18 January.

It is not known if anybody was injured during the accident.