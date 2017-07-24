Drivers in Preston report delays at temporary traffic lights

Drivers in Preston are experiencing delays this morning after getting caught up in temporary traffic lights.

Commuters reported they were experiencing delays travelling by the Grasshoppers Rugby Club on Lightfoot Lane.

Some road users reported delays of around 40 minutes which they believe was due to the temporary lights.

One driver said: "I live in Tanterton and my journey to work is usually five to 10

minutes, depending on traffic near the Broughton roundabout. This

morning it took 45 minutes.



"I am very angry about this as there has been no warning that these

lights were going to be in operation at all. There is no indication

how long they might be in place for either.



"I am already trying to plan my journey home, though traffic going

homewards didn't seem to be quite as badly affected as the journey

towards work."

Were you caught up in this? Get in touch and let us know.