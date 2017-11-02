Drivers' fury over seven-second green light rumpus

An MP has been urged to intervene in a traffic light rumpus which has left furious drivers seeing red.

Long queues have been building up at a new-look junction on Penwortham Way which is being redesigned to speed up traffic flow.

South Ribble councillor Claire Hamilton, pictured, has claimed problems with road sensors have been giving motorists just seven seconds of green before the lights change back. As a result, she says, commuters are getting to work or school late as journeys can take up to double the time they used to.

“I’ve had loads of complaints from people who say their lives are being totally disrupted because of this junction,” she said. “I’ve asked the county council if they can resolve this. And now I’ve written to MP Seema Kennedy asking her if she will intervene. It’s a crazy situation.”

The junction of Penwortham Way and Pope Lane is being remodelled as part of improvements to the A582 between Cuerden and Preston city centre. What used to be a roundabout is now a traffic light crossroads.

Martin Porter, principal network planning officer for Lancashire County Council, said: “We know that this work has caused some delays to people’s journeys and apologise for the inconvenience during this time. This junction is now fully open, with all lanes now in use.

“This will add extra capacity on the road network in this area. The traffic signals are currently operating on temporary timings. Engineers will be on site over the next two days to set up and check the permanent timings.”