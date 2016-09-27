Driver sought after crash with cyclist

Police are urging a driver to come forward after a teenage cyclist was hit by a car.

Officers are trying to trace the motorist involved in the collision with the 14-year-old boy, which happened in Coppull at the weekend.

The crash happened at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

It involved a white Fiat 500 with red and green stripes, which was leaving Poplar Drive and heading on to Chapel Lane as it collided with the boy on his bike.

The cyclist, from Coppull, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with cuts and bruises.

PC Matt Davidson from the Road Policing Unit appealed for the driver, or anyone with information, to come forward.

He said: “We know that the driver of the Fiat initially stopped to check on the welfare of the boy but we need to speak to her to get her account of what happened.

“If this was you or you know who might have been involved, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20160924-1493.