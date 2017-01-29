Driver dies after skidding on icy road

A driver has died in hospital after her car skidded off an icy dual carriageway early today.

Police say the woman lost control of her vehicle in treacherous conditions on the A565 Southport New Road near to Tarleton just before 7am.

She was taken to hospital, but died from her injuries soon after.

The smash was one of a number of collisions reported across Lancashire due to icy conditions.

A second driver received serious injuries in a separate incident in the Tarleton area at around 8.20am.

Officers say the man was badly hurt when his van skidded into a curtain-sided lorry on Shore Road, Hesketh Bank.

He was taken to hospital but, while his injuries were described as “serious,” they are not thought to be life-threatening.

The first incident closed the eastbound carriageway of the A565 between Mere Brow and Tarleton traffic lights for several hours.

An investigation into the collision is underway and a diversion was put in place.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The driver appears to have skidded on black ice. The road conditions were pretty treacherous after overnight frost.

“We have dealt with at least five on the motorway network in Lancashire this morning. It has been very busy.”