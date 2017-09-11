Driver cut free from wreckage after slip-road collision

A driver escaped with only minor injuries after being cut free from the wreckage of a car by firefighters.

Two other people also needed hospital treatment for slight injuries following the two vehicle collision which blocked the eastbound exit slip-road of the M55 at Broughton for around two hours on Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews had to use hydraulic cutting gear to remove the trapped man who was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital.

The two others were also treated at the hospital before being discharged.

A fire brigade spokesman said: “The person released was only slightly injured. Our crew used cutting gear to make access easier for paramedics to treat the casualty.”

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

“There were three casualties, although none of them had major trauma injuries. They were all taken to RPH, but their injuries were only thought to be slight.”