Delays on southbound M6 after crash at junction 23

Delays are reported on the southbound M6 this morning following a three-vehicle accident.

The accident happened at around 7am between junction 24 for Liverpool Road and 23 for Haydock.

One lane was blocked while Highways England dealt with the issue.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "There were three vehicles involved in an incident in lane three.

"All the vehicles have now been moved to the hard shoulder.

"Nobody was injured during the incident."