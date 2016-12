Traffic is queuing on the M65 this morning following an accident.

The accident, which involved three vehicles at junction 3 of the Westbound carriageway, happened at around 7.30am this morning.

There are delays this morning on the M65 due to an earlier accident.

An additional accident has been reported at junction 13 of the Westbound carriageway. One lane is closed and recovery of a vehicle has been arranged.

There are delays reported in both directions.

More to follow.