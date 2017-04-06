Delays on M65 after one-car smash

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one-car crash on the M65.

The accident happened at around 5.30am on April 6 on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 3 and 4.

The woman was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm, say police.

Lanes were closed on the east and westbound carriageways for around an hour.

Force Incident Manager, Steve Bradshaw said: "The M65 was temporarily blocked after a one car crash this morning. One woman suffered a suspected broken arm. A HGV kindly blocked the road to protect the car as the accident happened in a live lane. The road has been cleared and we expect the road to re-open shortly."

Police have confirmed that all lanes have now re-opened, although traffic remains slow.