Drivers are being warned to "allow extra time" following a collision on the M61.

The accident happened during rush hour this morning and one lane has closed between junctions 4 and 2 of the southbound carriageway.

Traffic is, however, still passing the scene, say NW Motorway Police.

Highways England reports that normal traffic conditions are expected between 10:00 and 10:15.

It is not known if anyone was injured during the incident.

More to follow.