Delays on M6 after crash

Delays are being reported on the northbound M6 following an earlier crash near Orrell.
The accident happened on the Eastbound M58 at the junction of the M6 just before 8am Monday November.
All vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder although traffic is reported to be slow in the area.
A spokesman for Highways England said the crash involved one car and the driver received a very minor injury.
