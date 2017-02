Drivers experienced delays after two lanes were blocked on the M6 following a four-vehicle accident.

The accident happened at around 6.45am on 2 February on the Northbound carriageway between junctions 31a for Longridge and 32 for the Broughton Interchange.

Two cars and a lorry were involved in the collision.

Traffic was reported as heavy and drivers were affected by delays.

It is not known if anybody was injured in the accident.