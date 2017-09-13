Delays after crash on northbound M6 near Preston

Three lanes are closed on the M6 northbound between junctions J31 and J31a after a two-car crash, say police.

Highways England have advised drivers to expect "severe delays" of up to 90 minutes.

Police were called to the incident at around 8.30am

A man in his mid-forties is being taken to hospital with a suspected back injury, say Ambulance Services.

Drivers are experiencing long tailbacks which are reported to extend as far back as junction 28 at Leyland.

Many drivers are experiencing problems joining the motorway.

Highways England is currently advising that normal traffic conditions are expected at around 10.15am on 13 September 2017