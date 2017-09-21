Delays after crash on M61

Delays are being reported after a lane was blocked on the M6 northbound following a two vehicle crash.

The accident, which happened just after 8am at junction J9 for the M65, involved a van and a car.

All vehicles are now on the hard shoulder although tailbacks were reported as far back as Chorley at 8am.

A police spokesman said: "Both drivers are out of their vehicles but the accident has blocked the outside lane of the two lanes where the motorway starts to join the M6 at J30."

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident.