Cyclist suffers serious injuries in Penwortham crash

A cyclist was taken to hospital with "serious" injuries following a collision with a car in Penwortham, say police.

The accident happened at the junction of Liverpool Road and Kingsway just before 7pm on Monday, October 16.

The cyclist, a 28 year-old man, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called out to a collision involving a cyclist and an Audi A4.

"The cyclist received serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

"He remains in hospital."

A police investigation into the incident is on-going.