Cyclist suffers serious injuries in Penwortham crash

A cyclist was taken to hospital with "serious" injuries following a collision with a car in Penwortham, say police.
The accident happened at the junction of Liverpool Road and Kingsway just before 7pm on Monday, October 16.
The cyclist, a 28 year-old man, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.
A spokesman for the police said: "We were called out to a collision involving a cyclist and an Audi A4.
"The cyclist received serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
"He remains in hospital."
A police investigation into the incident is on-going.
