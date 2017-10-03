Chickens cause a flap on the M6

Police were called to reports of chickens trying to cross the road on the southbound M6.

The birds first started causing a flap at around 10.45am on October 3 at junction 27 one mile south of Charnock Richard services.

Highways England made their way to the egg-citing incident, but were unable to find any trace of the birds.

Some drivers are reported to have slowed down, but there was no real impact on traffic a spokesman for Highways England said.