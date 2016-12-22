Check when Lancashire buses are running over Christmas

People travelling over Christmas can find information online about changes to bus services during the festive period.

Anyone planning to travel by bus can click here to find details of bus services over Christmas.

Alternatively, people can call in to their local information centre or interchange, where staff will be able to advise about bus services.

Passengers are reminded that there will be no bus services running in Lancashire on Christmas Day.

However, on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day some bus companies will run a limited service.

Traveline is open every day apart from Christmas Day, with travel advisors available on 0871 200 22 33.