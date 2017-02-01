Car smash on Northbound M6 leads to lane closure

Emergency services were called to a smash on the M6 after a car tyre blow-out, say fire services.

A car crashed into the central reservation at around 9.30am on 1 February between junctions 31 and 32.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the driver outside of the car and uninjured.

Lane closures were put in place for around 45mins while fire crews helped to clear the scene.

Emergency services were dismayed however, when several drivers ignored the 'red x' lane closure warning and continued to drive in the closed lane.

Watch Manager David Shaw said: "The red x sign on the motorway is a closure sign and means that the driver should not proceed any further in that lane.

"Unfortunately, on this occasion several drivers ignored this closure. Ignoring the red x in this way puts our lives in danger and hampers emergency services in their recovery work."

All lanes re-opened at around 10.15am.